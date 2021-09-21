The move reunites the Tongan international with Ian Watson, who coached him at Salford Red Devils.

Lolohea joined Rhinos from Wests Tigers ahead of the 2019 campaign, but made only 17 appearances - scoring three tries and 19 goals - before a mid-season move to Salford in exchange for Rob Lui.

He helped the Red Devils to third place on the Betfred Super League table and a Grand Final appearance that year and was a Challenge Cup runner-up, against Rhinos, last season.

Tui Lolohea scores for Rhinos against Huddersfield in 2019. Picture by Steve Riding.

Lolohea said: “I know Ian Watson and his philosophy and what he wants from the team.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and seeing what I can do.

“I’m looking forward to winning games and trying to get some silverware with this club.”

Watson believes Lolohea will be a vital addition to Giants’ squad.

“Tui is good at running the football and breaking into open space,” the coach said.

“He has got unbelievable footwork and he’s also strong.

“I’ve worked with him for a couple of years, I trust him and what he does. “When he gets his eyes up and plays off the cuff, he’s a great player to have in our side.”