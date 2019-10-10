Tui Lolohea could have last laugh in Super League Grand Final

Salford's Tui Lolohea.

The Tongan international joined Rhinos last November on a three-year contract, but made only 17 appearances before joining Salford Red Devils in June as part of a deal which brought Robert Lui to Leeds.

Having been involved in a battle against relegation from Betfred Super League during his short spell with Rhinos, now Lolohea is preparing to walk out at Old Trafford when surprise Grand Finalists Salford take on St Helens tomorrow evening.

He admitted the move has “worked out well”, but also spared a thought for Lui who was a key part of Salford’s success earlier in the campaign.

Robert Lui.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It probably wasn’t what I did want when it happened, but it all happened for a reason and I am fortunate to be here,” Lolohea said of the surprise way his year has unfolded.

“Full credit goes to Rob Lui; he was part of this team that was sitting so well in the table before he left.

“He played his part in the team throughout the year and I have managed to come along and continue on what he was doing and I am lucky to be in a Grand Final.”

Salford are the eighth club to feature in a Super League Grand Final and could become the fifth name on the trophy, after Rhinos, Wigan, St Helens and Bradford Bulls.

Lolohea said: “I was watching the NRL Grand Final last week and thinking ‘this is what I am going to be in’, it is going to be amazing.

“It is like a dream come true. I always dreamed of playing in an NRL Grand Final and now I’ll get to play in a Super League one that’s just as big, in my opinion, and at a better stadium.

“It is going to be awesome.”

Lolohea insisted Salford are determined to make the most of the occasion and is confident they can handle the pressure.

Most of the Reds’ team will be playing in their first final and the former Leeds man stressed: “You have to enjoy it; these opportunities don’t come around too often.

“This will be my first final at professional level and I am buzzing.

“I think we’ve shown we can handle the pressure. If you look at the way we’ve defended, we went to Wigan and lost by six points, we played Castleford and kept them scoreless and then Wigan only scored four last week.

“If we defend the same way, we can get the same result. We have got to turn up with the right attitude and have a good dig.”

Saints finished 16 points clear at the top of the table, 18 ahead of third-placed Salford.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” Lolohea said of underdog status.

“Saints are a very good team and they’ve been at the top of the table the whole season, but it is going to be who plays best on the day.