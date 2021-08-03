Try-star Harry Newman still pushing hard to improve at Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman is congratulated by team-mates after scoring against Warrington. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Newman grabbed the first and last of Rhinos’ four touchdowns, his second being a particularly spellbinding effort.

But the 21-year-old, who has scored three tries in four matches since returning from 10 months on the sidelines with a broken leg, felt that was overshadowed by a disappointing pass which cost Leeds four points at a crucial stage.

“Obviously I am happy to get over the line,” Newman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman touches down against Warrington. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“You can’t beat that as an outside-back, but the things that pray on your mind are the little things, like the pass inside to Matt Prior [which] wasn’t good enough from me.

“It is something I will fix up quickly.

“It’s just these little errors creeping into my game.

“I have been out for a long time, but there’s no excuse – I am pretty disappointed with myself.”

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Despite that, Newman feels he is getting back to where he needs to be fitness-wise, following his long lay-off.

“Going out in the warm-up, I felt pretty fatigued,” he recalled.

“I thought I was going to struggle, but somehow I got a second wind.

“When you walk out to that crowd at Headingley, it is going to get anyone up for the game.

“To be fair, that’s probably the fittest I’ve felt in the four games I’ve played.

“I said at half-time I feel like I’ve got my match fitness back and I am pretty happy with that after a short turnaround.

“But the main thing is, we haven’t won that game and that’s down to our own errors.”

Rhinos led three times in a pulsating game and were six points ahead going into the final five minutes.

It was a big effort just three days after a sapping win away to Hull, but Newman was “gutted” at the result.

“Throughout that game I don’t think Warrington should have been anywhere near us,” he reflected.

“We were the better side so it’s really tough to take.

“Warrington couldn’t live with us when we had the ball, we were rolling them 60/70 metres every set and looked the more dangerous side, but just our discipline and errors are hurting us at the minute.

“It hurt us in the first half at Hull last week and we managed to come through it, but if we are going to beat these teams sitting at the top of the table we have got to fix that area up.

“We’ve got four days to do that going into Cas, which is obviously a must-win game now.”

Along with leaders Catalans Dragons, Warrington are one of the form teams in Super League and Newman reckons Rhinos can take confidence from running them so close, though that was no consolation. “We can take a lot of positives out of that game,” he insisted.

“We know we can beat anyone on our day, we are as good as anyone in the league.

“Our squad is as good as any squad in the league, but we have spoken about this as a group and at the minute we are hurting ourselves.

“Ill-discipline with the ball and without it is giving teams field position.

“It’s not just certain individuals, there’s a few of us coughing up errors at crucial times in games.”