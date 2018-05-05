Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers: French test is no bigger than any other game insists Duffy

Have your say

IT HAS come to Le Crunch, but Featherstone Rovers coach John Duffy is keeping today’s game in perspective.

Second-placed Featherstone are away to Toulouse Olympique, who are third, in what is considered a massive Betfred Championship showdown (5pm UK time).

However, Duffy insisted: “Every game is key for us.

“We have got some big games coming up, every game is massive and this is no different to any other.

“We are expecting a lot thrown at us. Jonathan Ford is back for them and he is a major player in their team.

“We have worked hard to try and nullify that and the threats they have.”

Rovers are in good form and crushed Batley Bulldogs 50-12 six days ago.

“I was really happy last week,” Duffy said.

“It was probably the first one when we’ve put together 60-70 minutes of good rugby.

“If we want to be a good side we’ve got to back up that up and keep moving forward.”

Rovers’ former Leeds Rhinos winger Luke Briscoe could set a new post-war record today, if he scores a try for a 16th successive game. He equalled Martin Offiah’s modern record last week and is one short of the best-ever scoring run, set by Leeds’ Eric Harris in 1935-36.

Duffy said: “We have not mentioned it.

“We just want him to play his natural game and if he does things will happen for him.”