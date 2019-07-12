Toronto Wolfpack v Featherstone Rovers: Nothing to fear for Rovers in Canada, insists coach Ryan Carr

Featherstone Rovers aren’t scared of the challenge facing them at Toronto Wolfpack tomorrow (6pm),

The Canadian team are 10 points clear at the top of the Betfred Championship and have lost only once in 19 league games this term.

That makes tomorrow afternoon’s fixture the toughest of Rovers’ season, but they won in Canada last year and boss Ryan Carr pledged: “We are going there to do a good job”.

Rovers are on the back of a 24-20 win over Leigh Centurions last week which lifted them to fourth in the Championship.

Carr insisted: “The pressure is not on us.

“They will obviously go in as favourites, but we are fine with that.

“We are fine with anyone going in as favourites against us, we don’t mind the underdog tag at all.

“We had a good win last weekend and at Halifax the week before and we’ve posted a really good three months.”

Wolfpack won 23-14 at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, in April, but Carr reckons Rovers are capable of competing with the division’s best team.

“We know if we get our game right we will give ourselves a chance,” he added.

“We have to keep working hard and playing well because we are getting to the business end of the season and we don’t want to take backwards steps.”