Toronto Wolfpack v Dewsbury Rams: There’s zero pressure on Rams at the Wolfpack admits Greenwood

Getting A full team on the pitch will be half the battle for Dewsbury Rams at Toronto Wolfpack today (5.50pm UK time).

Rams’ task away to the Betfred Championship leaders was tough enough, but visa issues and work commitments have stripped them of some key, first-choice players.

That makes the challenge even more daunting and coach Lee Greenwood admitted the situation is “not great”, particularly with Rams starting to gain some momentum on the back of an 1895 Cup win over Swinton Lions and last week’s 66-10 thrashing of Rochdale Hornets in the league.

But he stressed: “We just need to do our best.”

Greenwood insisted: “There is zero pressure on us.

“If we had lost against Rochdale there would be, but this isn’t one you’d pencil in on the fixture list as two points so we can just go and enjoy it.

“We need to make the best of it.”

Greenwood accepts the odds are stacked against his 10th-placed side, but Rams were minutes away from beating Toronto in their home game before being pipped 22-17 three months ago. He said: “A lot of teams have been giving them a good game this year and I am confident with our full team out we could do that, like we did at home.

“There’ll be a few making their debut and we will have to see what happens with quite a few lads getting a chance.”