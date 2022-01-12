Tom Lineham. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The winger - who scored 54 tries in 68 appearances for Hull and 81 in 131 matches with Warrington Wolves - has been named in a strong 22-man squad.

Recruits Sadiq Adebiyi and Jai Whitbread will also feature for the first time, along with off-season additions signings Lee Gaskell, Liam Hood and Corey Hall who all featured in Trinity's Boxing Day defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Trialists Thomas Minns and John Davetanivalu will get another chance to impress and youngsters Lewis Murphy and Harry Bowes continue in the squad after featuring against Rhinos.

Fellow academy products, Patrick O'Donovan and Isaac Shaw have also been called up and Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Eddie Battye, Jay Pitts, James Batchelor and Liam Kay are all set for their first pre-season appearance.

Brad Walker and Yusuf Aydin will back up from the Christmas fixture.

Sunday's game is a testimonial for former Trinity full-back Scott Grix who hung up his boots at the end of last season and is now an assistant to his brother Simon, the Panthers coach.

Trinity's squad is: Jowitt, Johnstone, Lyne, Lineham, Miller, Battye, Hood, Pitts, Whitbread, Batchelor, Gaskell, Kay, Walker, Aydin, Adebiyi, Bowes, O'Donovan, Murphy, Shaw, Hall, Minns, Davetanivalu.