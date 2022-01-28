Tom Briscoe: Five of Leeds Rhinos star's greatest moments ahead of testimonial game against Hull FC
Leeds Rhinos will celebrate long-serving back Tom Briscoe’s career when they face Hull FC, in his testimonial game on Sunday.
Briscoe joined Rhinos from Hull ahead of the 2014 season and has played in three Challenge Cup final victories and two Grand Final wins during his eight seasons with Leeds.
Here we select five of the best moments from his time in blue and amber.
1: 2015 Challenge Cup final. An obvious choice as the then-winger smashed his way into the record books with a five-try haul, winning the Lance Todd man of the match trophy in the process. Briscoe scored in the first half, seven minutes after the break - with a blistering long-range effort - and then three times in the final 14 minutes. Leeds’ 50-0 win over Hull KR was the biggest margin of victory in a Cup final.
2: 2017 Grand Final. Leeds had been second-best to Castleford Tigers all year, but came good at just the right time to win their eighth Super League title. Briscoe underlined his credentials as a big-game player by touching down twice.
3: 2015 Huddersfield Giants away. It will always be remembered as Ryan Hall’s match, but Leeds’ left-winger wouldn’t have had an opportunity to win the game and league leaders’ shield with his last-second try but for Briscoe’s contribution a few minutes earlier. His well-taken touchdown got Rhinos back in the contest - after they had gone eight points behind - and set up Hall’s glorious finale.
4: 2014, Hull KR away. Briscoe joined an exclusive club by scoring a hat-trick of tries on his debut as Rhinos opened their season with a big win at Craven Park.
5: 2021 recovery from acl. Briscoe suffered a serious knee injury in a win at Huddersfield in August, 2020, memorably scoring a try before hobbling off the field. He was sidelined for a year, but made an impressive comeback which included crossing for Rhinos’ first touchdown in the 2021 Challenge Cup final win over Salford, his seventh Wembley try for Leeds in three appearances at the national stadium.
