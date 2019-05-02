Tom Briscoe: Completing back-to-back wins would be big boost to Leeds Rhinos’ confidence

Two wins from Easter wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but it was a step in the right direction.

We targeted this period of a lot of games in a short space of time as a good opportunity to pick up a lot of points.

Ash Handley.

Two out of three and pushing Wakefield close, we are pretty happy with the improvements we’ve made from earlier in the season.

We have moved up a couple of spots in the league as well, which is the main thing.

It is frustrating we didn’t win all three of the Easter games though.

That would have been great for us and our confidence but, on the day, Wakefield were able to get far enough in front and we couldn’t quite pull it back.

Getting back-to-back wins would be good for us and lift our confidence. Tom Briscoe

That has been the story of a few of our losses, we have had a good first half and then, in the second, we have gone off track and let games we should have won slip away.

In the last three home league games we’ve played we have built up a big lead and then the other team has come back at us, but the good thing is we managed to grind a win out in all three.

I think the club would pay a lot of money if you could work out why it is happening.

We need to fix it up and figure it out pretty sharpish otherwise we are going to be in a tough spot in a few months’ time.

We have got full confidence in each other, it is just things happen and we seem to go away from what’s working for us.

When we get in that good position and a healthy lead we go away from what was working to get us in that position.

Once you lose the momentum and the oppostion has it, it is difficult to get it back. Maybe it is a bit about experience and having the confidence to grind out wins and keep ourselves in that dominant position.

We’re back to Salford tomorrow and that’s going to be a really tough game, especially away again.

I think we would have gone on and lost last week’s game against a better team so we need to improve this week and put in an 80-minute performance.

At training this week we have been doing everything we can to make sure that happens.

Throughout the season we have shown glimpses of how good we can be, it’s just the 80 minutes we haven’t put together yet. When we do that I think things will come good and, hopefully, sooner rather than later we’ll be able to climb the ladder.

Getting back-to-back wins would be good for us and lift our confidence. Going into this week on the back of a win should give us a boost. It was nice to score again the other day. I am creeping up there with one every now and then. I am happy with that, I haven’t been getting a lot of ball with the way we are playing, but still managing to get tries is pleasing.

Ash Handley, on the other wing, is going really well and I am pleased for him. He was given his opportunity at the start of the year and I think he has taken it really well. He’s our leading try scorer and he’s second in Super League which is a good effort and great for him.

He has put in a lot of work over the last couple of years and been behind Ryan Hall and myself so it is good to see him get his chance and him taking it as well.