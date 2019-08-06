Three Catalans Dragons players cleared to face Leeds Rhinos - but two are banned

Have your say

Three of the ‘Catalans five’ have been cleared to play against Leeds Rhinos this week.

A Rugby Football League’s disciplinary hearing has overturned one-game bans handed out to centre Bryaden Wiliame and forward Mickael Simon following last Saturday’s stormy clash with Warrington Wolves.

And the French side's second-row Kenny Edwards was found not guilty of inciting the crowd.

All three will now be available for Friday’s game at Emerald Headingley, but full-back Sam Tomkins and hooker Michael McIlorum will both miss the game.

Wiliame was accused of a grade B dangerous throw and Simon a grade A head-butt.

Wiliame pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading which was reduced to A (0 games).

Simon denied the charge and was found not guilty.

Tomkins’ three-match penalty notice, issued by the RFL’s match review panel for grade C punching, was upheld at the disciplinary hearing.

He pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading which the panel found to be correct.

Leeds-born McIlorum’s one game ban for a grade B high tackle was increased to two.

He denied the charge, but the panel found him guilty and increased the suspension on the grounds his challenge was "frivolous".

Warrington’s Tom Lineham was handed a one-match penalty notice by the review panel for grade A striking with a shoulder.

The RFL have appointed an “independent investigator” to compile a report into crowd trouble at the game in Perpignan.

Catalans’ former England scrum-half Matty Smith has joined Warrington on loan until the end of the season.