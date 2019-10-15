Thirst for first-choice full-back role takes Ashton Golding from Leeds Rhinos to Huddersfield Giants - with his former club’s best wishes
LEEDS RHINOS director of rugby Kevin Sinfield has paid tribute to Ashton Golding after he signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield Giants.
The full-back was under a long-term contract with Leeds, but Sinfield said: “It is about him getting a chance to be [a club’s] number one full-back.
“He has been a great professional and we’re sad to see him go, but we have to be fair to the player. I wish him all the best.”
Golding made just one appearance for Rhinos this year, scoring two tries in a Coral Challenge Cup win over Workington Town and spent much of the season at dual-registration partner club Featherstone Rovers.
The 23-year-old, who is set to play for Jamaica against England Knights at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, made his debut in 2014 and scored 14 tries and 14 goals in 63 games for Leeds.
He said: “The main thing for me was an opportunity to play in Super League.
“I like the defensive side of the game.
“And, under Ryan Carr at Featherstone, I feel I’ve developed my offensive side and I’d like to be able to test myself at Super League level.”
Meanwhile, Matt Parcell’s loan at Hull Kingston Rovers has become a full-time deal for 2020. The hooker played 80 times for Leeds, scoring 43 tries and was a Grand Final winner in 2017 when he also featured in the Super League Dream Team.
Sinfield said: “It is a good move for all parties, I wish him all the best too.”