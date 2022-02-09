The price is right: Hunslet offer £5 admission for Challenge Cup tie against Siddal
Hunslet are hoping for a big crowd at Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup clash with Siddal, after slashing ticket prices to just £5, with under-16s admitted free.
The tie at South Leeds Stadium, which has a 1pm kick-off, will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
Siddal are expected to be among the front runners for this year’s National Conference Premier Division title and suggested the cheap admission policy.
Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes said: “With the match being featured by the BBC we have to work harder at attracting fans to the stadium.
“It was actually Siddal’s secretary, Joe McCormack, who contacted us with the proposal, and we are more than happy to give our support.”
He added: “There is nothing quite like live sport and this is a great opportunity for those who have never seen a rugby game to get along to what should be a lively encounter.
“Our supporters have also been out in force for the last two weeks so this is a small gesture to reward that loyalty, when the price of everything else seems to be rocketing.”