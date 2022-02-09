Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw watches on at last week's Harry Jepson Trophy tie against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hunslet are hoping for a big crowd at Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup clash with Siddal, after slashing ticket prices to just £5, with under-16s admitted free.

The tie at South Leeds Stadium, which has a 1pm kick-off, will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Siddal are expected to be among the front runners for this year’s National Conference Premier Division title and suggested the cheap admission policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet chairman Kenny Sykes said: “With the match being featured by the BBC we have to work harder at attracting fans to the stadium.

“It was actually Siddal’s secretary, Joe McCormack, who contacted us with the proposal, and we are more than happy to give our support.”

He added: “There is nothing quite like live sport and this is a great opportunity for those who have never seen a rugby game to get along to what should be a lively encounter.