Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams: We need to be on top of our game says coach Lee Greenwood

DEWSBURY RAMS were handed the best-possible draw in the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round, but coach Lee Greenwood knows it could turn sour if they aren’t on top of their game.

Rams will travel to the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, National Conference Premier Division outfit Thatto Heath Crusaders, tomorrow (3pm).

Thatto Heath beat their namesakes North Wales, of Betfred League One, in the previous round when Rams saw off another Conference top-flight side West Hull.

“When you are looking at who you possibly want to draw you go for either the best one financially or the one that gives you the best chance of getting through,” Greenwood said.

“We know it is a tricky one, we are playing them at their ground and we are happy to do that.

“It will probably be a bigger crowd than at our place and it’s better for the game in general.

“It makes for an interesting tie – it is on the BBC so they sniff something going on.”

Greenwood’s background in the amateur games means he is aware of the threat Thatto Heath, from St Helens, will pose.

He said: “I know them pretty well. I know their coach well and they are a decent side, similar to West Hull.

“They’ve got ex-pros and players who’ve been in academy systems so they are no mugs for sure.

“I am expecting us to be better than North Wales were because we are a division above, but they will be fancying they can cause an upset.”

Whatever Crusaders throw at them, Rams – of the Betfred Championship – will be expected to win if they play to their potential.

“We are the heavy favourites and if we do everything right we should win, but there’s been plenty of examples in the past when that hasn’t happened,” Greenwood warned.

“They are decent and it’s not just a case of turn up and it will happen for us. They have got good halves and a good kicking game that can cause us problems and turn it into a contest.

“We’re not going to spend the full game in their 20, we’ve got to do the right things – prepare properly and play well and if we do it should see us through to the draw on Monday night.”