Team-first mentality turns tide for Leeds Rhinos reckons Cameron Smith

IMPROVING LEEDS Rhinos now look like a different side to the one which struggled so badly in defence earlier this season – and Cameron Smith says a “team-first mentality” is what has turned things around.

Rhinos’ defence has been tightening since Richard Agar took over as interim-coach two months ago and that culminated in a stirring effort at Castleford Tigers last week.

Leeds Rhinos interim-coach, Richard Agar. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Despite being pinned on their own line for long spells, Rhinos led 6-0 at the break and restricted Tigers to just two tries – scored back to back – over the 80 minutes.

The contrast to the first half of the year was startling and Cameron Smith, Leeds’ Castleford-born forward, reckons the improvement is more mental than physical.

“It is a team-first mentality at the minute,” said the 20-year-old back-rower.

“You just know someone’s going to clean up for you.

Leeds Rhinos hooker, Brad Dwyer. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We spoke all week about having that brotherhood in our team and the defence we dished up on Friday wins games.

“We are just going to build on that now and we’ve got that feeling back where we are playing with confidence.

“That showed on the field last week.”

Agar was a reluctant appointment, but looks set to remain in charge until at least the end of the season. “He has been really good,” Smith said.

“He has got that brotherhood in our side.

“He talks to individuals and tells them what he wants from them.

“I feel like we are a tight-knit group now and that could be down to Rich.

“There was a lot of talk in the week about turning up for each other and we did that.

“There has always been talent there, but talent only gets you so far.

“Knowing your mate is going to turn up for you wins you games.”

Having dropped a place when Huddersfield Giants won at Salford Red Devils the previous evening, Rhinos returned to ninth in Betfred Super League following their derby victory and will be four points clear of relegation, with seven matches left, if they beat second-bottom Hull KR in three days’ time.

They aren’t safe yet, though, and Smith insisted: “We are taking every game as it comes, we are not looking ahead.

“We are taking it in blocks and we’ll just try and string as many wins as we can together now. We’ve had two good wins, against Catalans and Castleford and we just want to build on them. We’ve ticked off two wins from the first block of four and now we’ll focus on the up-coming games.

“Focusing on game to game is helping us carry over performances.”

Smith has filled in at stand-off this year and, since Matt Parcell left to join Hull KR, back-up to first-choice hooker Brad Dwyer.

Of that role, he said: “I am just happy to be on the field and if it’s at nine I will do a job there.

“I am just enjoying playing.”