Talking points from Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Wakefield Trinity

BACK-TO-BACK WINS and a first away clean sheet since 2009 have lifted some of the gloom surroundIng Leeds Rhinos. Here are five talking points:

1: The victory at Wakefield Trinity was Rhinos’ first 80-minute performance this year. Their goalline defence stood strong throughout and they refused to crack when put under pressure. A full-strength Wakefield side would have asked more questions, but Leeds should take heart from the way they shut out a good attacking team.

2: The spotlight was on captain Kallum Watkins after the announcement revealing he will leave Rhinos at the end of this season. That was clearly playing on his mind and, while where he goes next has yet to be revealed, he looked like a player who’d had a great weight lifted off his shoulders. The game at Wakefield was Watkins’s best performance of the year and bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

3: Injuries-permitting, Watkins’s final games for Rhinos will probably be in the second-row. Teenager Harry Newman may need a break at some stage, but he had another strong game against Trinity and he and the returning Konrad Hurrell are Leeds’ first-choice centres now. Newman is understood to be close to signing a long-term contract and with Jack Walker having already done so, Rhinos are clearly putting an emphasis on youth.

4: Lessons were learned from Rhinos’ previous visit to Wakefield when the failure to go for a penalty goal just before half-time proved decisive. Six of Rhinos’ points came in that fashion and Liam Sutcliife missed with another attempt late on. It might not be exciting or adventurous, but it made sense in the conditions and at the moment winning is all that matters.

5: Rhinos aren’t out of the woods yet. Successive victories is a hurdle jumped, but the important thing now is building on that. With a trip to St Helens looming a week on Friday it won’t be a long winning run, but a couple more over the next three or four games could make Leeds safe.