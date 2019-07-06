Swinton Lions v Batley Bulldogs: The glass is half full for Diskin ahead of Bulldogs’ ‘big game’ at Lions

Batley Bulldogs’ glass remains half full, despite them being dragged towards a relegation battle in the Betfred Championship.

Sam Wood takes on Toronto's Jon Wilkin last weekend.

Batley are ninth in the table, one place ahead of tomorrow’s hosts Swinton Lions on for and against and only three clear of second-bottom Barrow Raiders.

Two teams will be relegated at the end of the season, but Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin insists his focus is still on closing the four-point gap to eighth-placed Halifax.

“It is a big game,” he said of tomorrow’s 3pm kick-off. “Swinton have snuck up on us. We’ve missed an opportunity to kick on up the league and they are on our heels.

“It is a big game for both sides, but we have still got Halifax in touching distance if we can put a run of results together.

“We are a glass half full club, we are still looking up the table and that won’t change.”

Bulldogs were beaten 40-10 at home by leaders Toronto Wolfpack last Sunday. Diskin said: “The effort and application was fantastic, but we’ve got to add a bit of smarts to that.

“We have to be a bit more clinical. We had a high number of errors and they didn’t come from good rugby, they were from basic handling errors and knock-ons in the ruck.

“If we can cut those out and be a bit more clinical with the ball we will come away with the result.”