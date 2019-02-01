Suspended Hardcastle clear to play in Featherstone opener as ex-Trinity full-back Grix gets surprise Giants call-up

SECOND-ROWER/CENTRE JOSH Hardcastle will be available for Featherstone Rovers’ opening Betfred Championship fixture at Bradford Bulls on Sunday, despite picking up a two-match ban.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel issued a two-match penalty notice after charging him with a grade C dangerous lift in last week’s pre-season defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Scott Grix. PIC: John Clifton/SWpix.com

The notice comes into force next weekend, so Hardcastle – who was sent-off by referee Ben Thaler following the incident in the final five minutes - will be eligible for Sunday, but then miss the home clash with Batley Bulldogs and Rovers’ trip to Leigh Centurions.

Rovers are expected to confirm today which dual-registered Rhinos players will be available for the game at Odsal.

Coach Ryan Carr said new signing James Harrison remains on the casualty list with the knee injury suffered in a Yorkshire Cup defeat at Dewsbury Rams last month, but he will otherwise select from close to full strength.

n Former Wakefield Trinity full-back Scott Grix is set to make a surprise Super League appearance for Huddersfield Giants against visitors Salford Red Devils tonight.

Grix, 34, returned to his previous club in November in a swap deal which took Danny Brough to Wakefield.

He joined Giants’ coaching staff and was not originally given a squad number, but has now been registered as a player – with squad number 21 – and named in the 19-man squad for tonight.

Grix has been training and coach Simon Woolford said: “Initially we were looking for Grixy as a back-up option for injuries later down the track however the reality is for one reason or another we need him in the 19 now.”