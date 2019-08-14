‘Surprised’ Chris Green hoping to grasp his chance at Wakefield Trinity after Hull FC exit

CHRIS GREEN was “disappointed and surprised” with how his career at Hull FC came to an end but is now looking forward to helping secure both his future and that of new club Wakefield Trinity.

The towering prop joined on loan from the Airlie Birds last week and is set to debut in Sunday’s crucial game at relegation rivals Hull KR.

Green has not been offered a new deal by hometown Hull – where he has spent his entire career – and is, then, playing for a new contract elsewhere in 2020.

Still just 29, a respected first-teamer and having won the Challenge Cup with FC in 2016 and 2017, the exit of the club’s second-longest serving player was perhaps unexpected.

“It was quite surprising (not getting offered a deal),” Green conceded to The Yorkshire Post.

“I didn’t hear a lot from them and as time went on it was a bit disappointing but that’s how sport goes at times.

“I feel like I’m playing the best rugby I’ve ever played at the moment and it’s not ideal how this has happened. But I have to look after myself and my family and Hull couldn’t do that.

“I was playing regularly up to about three or four weeks ago and then the game-time started getting inconsistent which is not what I needed at this time of year.

“I’m off contract and needed to secure my future. I spoke to (coach) Lee (Radford) and he was reluctant at first to let me go but then they must have had a sit down and allowed me to move.

“At the moment, it’s just a loan deal but with a view of looking at next year so, for now, me and Wakefield both get chance to look at each other.”

Trinity will certainly welcome the new face as they strive to secure their Super League status.

They have lost their last five matches and sit ninth but level with KR and Huddersfield Giants all just two points clear of bottom-placed London Broncos with only four games remaining.

Green was unable to play in Sunday’s 26-16 defeat against Hull due to the terms of his deal but is now ready to swap chasing Old Trafford for this battle at the bottom.

“It’s not a position I’ve ever been in in my career,” said the player, who made 142 appearances for Hull since debuting in 2012.

“But coming in looking at the boys there’s definitely some talent here.

“It’s just about getting some confidence back and scraping a win from anywhere.

“I didn’t think we played too badly against Hull, apart from in that short spell where they scored a quick few tries, but you can see a team fighting for their lives.

“They are just lacking a bit of execution. Hopefully I can come in and help them in these next four weeks or so.”

Ironically, his debut is at the home of Hull’s big derby rivals.

“I’ve played in plenty of games at their (KR’s) place but it will be strange going in different colours,” admitted Green.

“I’ll just go try and be as professional as I can and do a job for the team. The boys have been welcoming, I’ve a good week’s training under my belt, getting used to these new surroundings.

“With KR, Tony Smith has gone in there and mixed things up a bit. I expect them to come out firing, trying to provide Danny McGuire with a decent platform to play off.

Castleford Tigers winger Tuoyo Egodo, 22, will rejoin London on a two-year deal next term.

Bradford hooker George Flanagan has been given an eight-match ban for attacking the testicles of an opponent.

Flanagan, 32, was seen on video footage making contact with Toronto’s French full-back Hakim Miloudi during the Bulls’ 25-20 Championship defeat by the Wolfpack at Odsal 10 days ago.

Referee Scott Mikalauskas placed the incident on report and the Rugby Football League’s match review panel referred to matter to an independent operational rules hearing.

Flanagan pleaded guilty at the hearing to the Grade F charge and, in addition to the eight-match ban which ends his season, he was fined £250

A Grade F offence is the most serious grading open to the review panel and carries a suspension of eight games or more.