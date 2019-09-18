Super League: Wigan Warriors wake-up call has primed Castleford Tigers for play-offs says on-loan full-back Jordan Rankin

FULL-BACK JORDAN Rankin reckons a valuable lesson will be put into practice when Castleford Tigers’ season goes on the line at Warrington Wolves tomorrow.

Tigers will be involved in sudden-death rugby from the start of the play-offs, having finished fifth in Betfred Super League. They go into the elimination tie at Warrington on the back of a 26-8 loss at Wigan Warriors a week earlier but, according to Rankin, that could be a blessing in disguise.

2019 Coral Challenge Cup winners, Warrington Wolves. PIC: Paul Harding/PA Wire

“Wigan taught us a bit of a lesson in finals footy,” said the Aussie who is on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants.

“They kicked well, defended well and taught us how to play at that stage of the year.

“It is something we are going to have to be better at on Thursday night to get us the result we need.”

Warrington were second to St Helens for much of the season, but faded to finish fourth after losing seven of their last eight league matches.

But Wolves stunned St Helens in the Coral Challenge Cup final last month and Rankin expects them to recapture that sort of form tomorrow.

He warned: “They have had a bit of a dip but, when it came to the count, they were there at Wembley and got the job done against a good St Helens team.

“They know how to play finals footy, they are pretty experienced at that side of the competition and we know going there is a tough ask. We are ready for a battle.”