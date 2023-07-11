Super League title prospects: rating Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and others' title chances

St Helens, though, remain the team to beat and now up to third on the ladder, the bookies believe they are on course for yet another Old Trafford triumph. Here’s how the odds of Grand Final success stack up for all 12 clubs. Saints may be third in the table, but they remain favourites to a fifth successive Grand Final win at odds of 13/8.
(Picture Jonny Lomax celebrating a try against Warrington). The current table-toppers are 10/3 second-favourites to lift the trophy at Old Trafford in October.
(Picture shows Tom Johnstone scoring in Catalans' recent win at Hull). The Challenge Cup holders are 4/1 to win the Grand Final.
(Picture shows Harry Smith thanking fans after Wigan's home win over Huddersfield). It started so well, but this won't be Warrington's year according to the bookies, who rate them a 6/1 shot for Old Trafford glory.
(Picture shows Stefan Ratchford landing a goal in last week's defeat by St Helens.) Second in the table, but the promoted side are fifth-favourites for the big prize at odds of 11/1.
(Picture shows Josh Charnley celebrating last week's win at Castleford.) Rhinos reached Old Trafford last year and are 12/1 to go one better this term.
(Picture shows Richie Myler saluting the fans after last week's win at Salford.) Have upset the odds in recent seasons and will have to do so again: 25/1.
(Picture shows Ken Sio touching down for Salford aganst Leeds.) Tony Smith's side are on the up, but remain 33/1 longshots to win the Grand Final.
(Picture shows Chris Satae leading the celebrations after last Sunday's derby win at Hull KR.) Similar odds to their cross-city rivals.
(Picture: Jack Walker, right, celebrates scoring in last weekend's derby loss to Hull FC.) Fancied to do well at the start, but now virtually written off at title odds of 200/1.
(Picture shows Huddersfield fans enjoying last weekend's shock win at Catalans.) Grand Finalists in six years ago, but - at title odds of 500/1 - avoiding relegation is the priority now.
Picture shows a dejected Liam Watts after Tigers' loss at St Helens.) One of the competition's form teams with three wins from their last four, but still adrift at the foot of the table and bookies aren't offering odds on them winning at Old Trafford this year.
(Picture shows David Fifita celebrating last week's stunning defeat of Wigan.)