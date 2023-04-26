From 2025, it will take more than performance on the field to secure a place in Betfred Super League.
Under sports marketing experts IMG’s radical ‘reimagining rugby league’ overhaul, teams will be graded on factors including fanbase, stadium, finances and catchment area, as well as playing record.
Clubs with an A grade will be guaranteed a Super League spot, thus becoming exempt from relegation. The rest of the top-flight will be made up of the best-ranked B grade clubs.
Here’s a look at 20 of the top club’s strengths and weaknesses and an – unscientific – assessment of their possible grade.
1. Batley Bulldogs
Strengths: Good recent playing record and stadium. Weaknesses: Limited support, close to several other Kirklees clubs. Predicted grade: Lower B. Photo: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com
2. Bradford Bulls
Strengths: A big city club with a junior development system and an established women’s team.
Weaknesses: The stadium isn’t up to scratch and not theirs, supporter base has declined, poor recent playing record. Predicted grade: Lower B. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Castleford Tigers
Strengths: Plans to revamp the stadium, in the top-flight since 2008, well supported from their local population. Weaknesses: Stadium is currently sub-standard, one of three clubs in the Wakefield borough. Predicted grade: Higher B. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Catalans Dragons
Strengths: Good corporate income, playing record and support base, developing young talent and large catchment area. Weaknesses: Struggle to pin down a TV deal. Predicted grade: Higher B. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com