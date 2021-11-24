Castleford Tigers will go up against their former coach Daryl Powell as early as in round two when they visit Warrington, six days after the new era under team boss Lee Radford kicks off at home to Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield Trinity have a home fixture in round one against Hull before travelling to this year’s league leaders and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons in their initial away match.

Rhinos’ new stand-off Blake Austin is set to make his competitive debut in the round one clash with his former club on February 12.

Richie Myler, left, Rhyse Martin, centre and Tom Briscoe celebrate Rhinos' play-off win at Wigan two months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Saturday afternoon game, which has a 12.30pm kick-off, will be the first Super League match to be televised live on Channel 4.

The broadcaster, which has its headquarters in Leeds, will cover 10 live games in each of the next two seasons.

Rhinos’ visit to Wigan - where they kept a clean sheet twice last season - takes place six days later, in front of the live Sky TV cameras.

Tigers have opted to play their round one fixture on Friday, February 11, to give them maximum preparation time for the following Thursday’s Sky game at Warrington.

Wakefield’s meeting with Hull is the only game on the opening Sunday of the season, February 13.

They make the trip to France six days later.

Evening fixtures have reverted to an 8pm kick-off, 15 minutes later than in the past two seasons.