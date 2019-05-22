Super League extends sponsorship deal with Betfred

Super League's sponsorship deal with Betfred has been extended for two seasons and hailed as the biggest commercial deal in the history of the competition.

The multi-million-pound investment by Betfred, owned by rugby league fan and Salfordian Fred Done, will see the current partnership which began in 2017 extended until the end of the 2021 season.

Super League’s chief executive Robert Elstone said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Betfred who have become synonymous with Super League.

“They have been a vital part of our journey over the last three years and we look forward to working with them in what is a hugely exciting time for Super League and the sport.

“To have the support of someone like Fred who is so passionate about Super League and who shares our vision for its future is fantastic.”

Rhodri Jones, the competition’s chief commercial officer, added: “This is a historic and ground-breaking deal for the sport and shows a huge commitment from Fred, his senior management team and all his staff who are so passionate about Super League.

“It is a significant increase on previous sponsorships and reflects the growing popularity and value of the Super League brand.”

Betfred’s boss Fred Done said: “The real passion for this game shown by the players, the media and, most importantly, the fans, is for me the main reason why this has proved to be such a great sponsorship for us.

“Therefore, I had no hesitation in extending the deal for a further two years and Betfred look forward to working with Super League to help grow the terrific game of rugby league.”

As part of the new sponsorship, Super League and Betfred will continue to support the ‘Gamble Responsible’ campaign, which is currently promoted at Super League games.

The partnership will continue to see more than £25,000 donated to local charities as part of the Betfred Super League man of match initiative at televised games.