Super League: Cummins placed in temporary charge after Widnes sack Betts

Former Leeds winger Francis Cummins is expected to take temporary charge of Widnes who earlier today sacked long-serving head coach Denis Betts.

The 48-year-old former Wigan and Great Britain forward, who has been with the Vikings since November 2010, has paid the price for the club’s dreadful start to the season, an eighth consecutive defeat last Friday consigning them to bottom spot and favourites for a second successive wooden spoon.

Axed Widnes 'Vikings head coach Denis Betts. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Widnes said in a statement: “The club would like to put on record its thanks for his contribution, for eight seasons.”

Betts, who lost his job as England assistant coach earlier this year, arrived at Widnes from a spell in rugby union with Gloucester and guided the club to promotion from the National League within two years.

The Vikings took advantage of the franchise system in operation at the time to lay down firm roots in Super League and, under Betts, they finished a creditable seventh in 2016.

However, Betts has always had to operate on a shoestring budget and they have twice been forced to fight for survival via the Super 8s Qualifiers.

The last straw, apparently, came when the team were booed from the pitch following their 19-6 home defeat by Wakefield last Friday.

Cummins – Betts’ assistant since September – will plan for Widnes’ next match, a trip to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday week.