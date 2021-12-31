Despite “significant” challenges over the past two years, Davy insists he is “confident and enthusiastic” about the future.

The Challenge Cup and Championship seasons kick-off in January, with Betfred Super League beginning in six weeks’ time, in mid-February.

The delayed 2021 World Cup is due to be staged in England during October and November.

Super League interim chairman Ken Davy. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Davy - who is also chairman of Huddersfield Giants - dismissed fears over the code’s long-term prospects.

“Super League, its clubs, along with the sport of rugby league and its supporters, have a host of reasons to enter the new year with an increased sense of optimism,” Davy said.

“I believe 2022 is going to be the catalyst for the growth and success of our great game.”

Davy predicted the “exciting” prospect of reunification between Super League and the RFL - into one governing body - will benefit the entire sport.

And he insisted the new television deal, which comes into force this season, will provide “some fantastic opportunities for us to attract new audiences to our sport”.

The two-year arrangement is understood to be worth around £15m less than the previous contract, but Davy stressed: “This includes the ability for games to be streamed direct to supporters and a selection of live matches on free-to-air television.

“We were delighted to be able to announce Channel 4 as our free-to-air partner.

“This means, for the first time in the competition’s 27-year history, it will be possible for everyone in the UK to watch 10 live Betfred Super League games, without subscription.

“Whether you live in Cornwall or Cumbria, Brighton or Bridlington, live Super League matches will be available to you.”

Davy message concluded: “The coming year will not be without its challenges, however I am delighted to say my optimism for Super League’s future is shared by myself and every one of our 12 clubs.

“Our focus is to rise above the ongoing issues of Covid-19 and support our incredible athletes as they provide the raw excitement of Super League which we and all our supporters want to see.

“We all know nothing beats the enjoyment of ‘being at a match’ and I know in 2022 every Super League club and every player is going to be determined to deliver that excitement and entertainment to fans at every game.”