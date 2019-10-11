Super fans battle for £10,000 prize

Jim MacLaren and partner Steph. Picture: Betfred.

Jim MacLaren and Ant Nunn, who both live in Castleford, are on a Super fan shortlist which also includes Sandy Domingos-Shipley from Horsforth and Chris Evans, who teaches at a School in Wakefield.

They - and six other contenders - have already received £1,000 from Super League sponsor Betfred and the overall winner will be revealed before the title showdown between St Helens and Salford Red Devils at Old Trafford.

MacLaren was shortlisted for the award after proving his dedication to Castleford Tigers by turning up at last year’s Elland Road derby against Leeds Rhinos, just four hours after undergoing a vasectomy.

Art Nunn and wife Rachel. Picture: Betfred.

MacLaren, 35 - who lives in Castleford with partner Steph and their five children - insisted: “I wasn’t going to let the small matter of that operation stop me going to our match with Leeds.

“Steph didn’t want me to go, but I was determined I wouldn’t miss it. I have to admit, I was in a fair bit of pain.”

Nunn, 38, is also a Tigers fan, along with his partner Rachel and four children.

Nunn said: “I’ve been supporting Castleford since I was six.

Sandy Domingos-Shipley. Picture: Betfred.

“In the last 32 years I’ve probably missed a handful of games home and away.

“This is not a big city, but it’s a rugby league town and everyone loves the Tigers.”

Domingos-Shipley may live in Horsforth, but her heart belongs to Toronto Wolfpack.

The 39-year-old Canadian has become hooked on rugby league and regularly cooks meals from her homeland for fellow fans.

Chris Evans. Picture: Betfred.

“I had never heard of rugby league and I’d never seen a game,” she admitted.

“But I’ve only missed five Wolfpack games in three seasons, I’m a proud Canadian and the Wolfpack club has helped us all remember our backgrounds.”

Evans - deputy head teacher at Silcoates School in Wakefield - is Catalans Dragons’ mascot for matches in England.

The 42-year-old, from Cleckheaton, drew up a bucket list after recovering from an infection which left him in intensive care.

He began supporting Catalans after seeing them play during a holiday in Perpignan and explained: “When I was in hospital and making my bucket list I decided on one day becoing a rugby league club mascot, which I thought would be a good laugh.

“I approached Catalans because I noticed they didn’t have a mascot when they played in the UK.