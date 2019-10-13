Strong West Yorkshire contingent in Jamaica squad to face England Knights
LEEDS RHINOS’ Ashton Golding and Ben Jones-Bishop, of Wakefield Trinity, lead a strong West Yorkshire contingent in Jamaica’s squad for the one-off Test against England Knights at Emerald Headingley on Sunday.
They are among four players currently on the books at a Betfred Super League club, alongside Huddersfield Giants’ Michael Lawrence and Salford Red Devils’ former Batley Bulldogs back Greg Johnson. Mason Caton-Brown, who had a spell at Wakefield this year, is also included.
Dewsbury Rams provide four players in the Reggae Warriors’ 20-man squad, as new signing from Bradford Bulls Jon Magrin teams up with Jordan Andrade, Alex Brown and Jodie Sherrife. Batley are represented by Keenan Tomlinson and Danny Thomas, of the Dewsbury Celtic community club, has also been selected.
Leeds-born dual-code superstar Jason Robinson, whose father is Jamaican, is the squad’s joint operations manager.
“Not many people associate Jamaica with rugby league, but this could be a great story for the 2021 World Cup,” said Robinson.
“This game against the Knights is a great opportunity for the team to play in England and there has already been a lot of work in terms of introducing the Jamaica rugby league team to the many people with Jamaican heritage in England.”
Knights coach Paul Anderson will name a 19-man squad tomorrow, but Rhinos’ Jack Walker has been ruled out due to injury.
The Jamaica squad is: Mo Agoro (Newcastle Thunder), Jordan Andrade (Dewsbury Rams), Alex Brown (Dewsbury Rams), Joe Brown (Newcastle Thunder), Omari Caro (London Skolars), Mason Caton-Brown (unattached), Jymel Coleman (London Skolars), Joel Farrell (Sheffield Eagles), Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhinos), Greg Johnson (Salford Red Devils), Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity), Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants), Khamisi Mckain (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), Jon Magrin (Dewsbury Rams), Jenson Morris (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), Ross Peltier (Bradford Bulls), Jodie Sherrife (Dewsbury Rams), Keenan Tomlinson (Batley Bulldogs), Danny Thomas (Dewsbury Celtic), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax).