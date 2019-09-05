Stevie Ward: I’m feeling good and can’t wait to pull on the Leeds Rhinos shirt again

ALL BEING well, I’ll get at least one game under my belt before the end of the season.

Ash Handley.

With two rounds left I am hoping to play and get some minutes and get that competition back into me and I want to appreciate being back out there on the field.

That’s near the top of my things to do list. It has been a long road back from when I was injured in February and there’s been some setbacks and complications so I am going to appreciate it.

Stevie Ward.

I am feeling good, having had a few extra weeks.

I was touch and go to play against Saints and I didn’t end up playing against London, but that has given me more time to strengthen and get used to the calls again and the dynamics of the team, so I am happy with where I am.

There’s two games to go and playing in one or both of those would give me a boost, especially being at Headingley.

It gives you a lift with the crowd, the tackles and runs you make and just being part of the team.

I am looking forward to that and the feeling of being back out there and hopefully getting a win as well.

I was pleased about being named in the Great Britain training squad this week. They have shown some real faith in me.

It is nice to be involved and it lets me know the people in charge have a good impression of me.

It is nice to still be in that frame after the long lay-off this year, especially with it being Great Britain.

I remember watching GB as a kid and those games I saw on television are what inspired me. To be on the verge of being part of it now is nice.

It’s great to see Ash Handley in there. He has been outstanding, not just his try scoring, but also his all-round game.

You can tell he is getting more and more experience under his belt and he is working the way the team need him to work.

He is slotting into that role really well. He has got a good partner inside him in Konny and those two can be formidable at times.

Club-wise, it is good to be safe. The pressure is off, but we don’t want to be where we are.

We know it’s not good enough and that’s why we need to keep working for these last two games – to keep improving as a team.

There’s lots of motivation: personally I want to play and get some games under my belt, there’s players who want to gel together and continue to get closer as team-mates and as much as anything it’s performances we want.

We want to go out strong and really challenge the top teams we will be playing against. Another big thing is giving our fans something to cheer about and positives to take into the off-season.

I was at London last week and the support down there was absolutely incredible. It is a ground where you can walk round and speak to the fans and they were brilliant.

I had some good conversations with them and the support they gave before, during and after the game was a credit to rugby league and to Rhinos fans.

Not so long ago I was one of those fans so it’s really nice to see and it’s genuine as well. I can tell they want to support the team and see us do well and that is appreciated by everyone at the club.