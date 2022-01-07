Andy Hullock is joint-coach of Parkside's Yorkshire Cup team. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Stanningley take on West Hull in the under-18s decider (11.30am) before Hunslet Club Parkside meet Doncaster Toll Bar in the open age final (2pm).

The games are being staged as a double-header at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road.

Parkside, who are bidding to lift the trophy for the third time, defeated Upton 10-0 in a delayed semi-final last weekend, thanks to a brace of tries from Craig McShane and a Kieran Murphy conversion.

That followed wins over East Leeds, Westgate Common and Normanton Knights in the earlier rounds.

Parkside, coached by Andy Hullock - a member of the club’s National Conference Premier Division side - and Karl Briggs, will go into the final as favourites and plan to field a mix of players from their first and ‘A’ teams.

Toll Bar beat Ackworth Jaguars 14-13 in a dramatic semi-final before Christmas, thanks to a late penalty goal.

Earlier, they saw off Fryston Warriors and Three Tuns to book their first appearance in the final.

Stanningley overcame Eastmoor Dragons, Fryston Warriors, Shaw Cross Sharks and Birkenshaw Bluedogs en-route to the under-18s showpiece.

Leeds team Milford Marlins were among opponents West Hull’s victims in the earlier rounds.

Admission to the double header is £3 for adults and £2 concessions, with under-16’s admitted free of charge.

BARLA vice-chairman Steve Manning said: “We have made admission as cheap as possible and hope supporters of the competing clubs and neutral supporters from all Yorkshire clubs attend the first rugby league finals of 2022, helping create a great atmosphere and day for the players to remember.”

Elsewhere on Sunday, Batley Bulldogs will begin their pre-season campaign, two weeks late, away to Betfred Championship rivals Bradford Bulls (3pm).

Bulldogs were due to meet Dewsbury Rams on Boxing Day, but the game was cancelled because of Covid cases in both camps.