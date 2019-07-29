Stanningley see off Oulton to claim successive derby victories

Have your say

FORM TEAM Stanningley are celebrating a second successive derby win.

They followed their victory over Milford by defeating Oulton Raiders 18-6 to collect a fifth successive win in National Conference Division One.

Tom Sharp bagged a brace of tries, Ryan Taylor also crossed and Liam Copland kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Dec Storey scored Milford’s try, converted by Josh Murray.

Stanningley’s Glenn Metcalfe (dangerous tackle) and Eddie Metcalfe (running in) were sin-binned.

Oulton’s Will Maher was dismissed for alleged punching, a spectator was “sent off” and Raiders’ Dave Jagger received a yellow card for alleged use of his knees.

East Leeds have dropped to second from bottom in Division Two after losing 32-16 at Shaw Cross, who went above them on the table.

Nathan Conroy scored a try and two conversions and Dan Hardisty and Tom Bull also touched down.

Easts are hosting a reunion festival this weekend to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Club stalwart Glen Swales has been named assistant of the England Community Lions women’s side.

Danny Rowse was sent off for alleged foul and abusive language to a match official 51 minutes into Hunslet Club Parkside’s 20-4 home defeat by Siddal in the Premier Division.

Omar Alrawi scored Parkside’s only try.