Stanningley master surface to kick off with last-gasp win at Leigh

STANNINGLEY KICKED off their National Conference Division Two campaign with a last-gasp 14-12 win at Leigh East.

The fixture – played on Easts’ artificial surface – was the only game to beat the weather in any of the Conference’s four divisions.

Centre Jordan Walker was the Leeds side’s match-winner, storming over for the decisive try just two minutes from time.

Stanningley opened the scoring midway through the first half with a try by stand-off Jack Sykes, converted by winger Liam Copland. It stayed 6-0 until half-time, but Easts levelled at the start of the second period.

Winger Ben Selby crossed for Stanningley’s second try, but Easts hit back to take a two-point lead until Walker’s late winner for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Bramley Rugby League Ex Players’ Association will be holding their first event on Saturday, April 7, to gauge interest and to help raise funds for the current club, Bramley Buffaloes.

The event, at Headingley Stadium, will include a pie and peas supper, race night, auction and raffle, display of memorabilia and photographs and a question and answer session with past and present players.

Tickets are £15, available from Martyn Cheney on 07903 246337, Paul Abraham on 07982 925283 or Ray Abbey on 07969 868690, or via email ex-players@bramleybuffs.com