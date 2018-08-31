Stakes high for Stanningley and relegation-threatened Warriors

MORE THAN bragging rights will be at stake when Stanningley play host to Hunslet Warriors in a huge Leeds derby tomorrow.

Stanningley have already secured promotion to National Conference Division One and will be confirmed as champions if they avoid defeat.

Jordan Walker and Dean Parker are back in contention for Stanningley and Ash Yarrow is available after injury.

Luke Townend’s man-of-the-match performance in Stanningley ‘A’ team’s Yorkshire Men’s League Alliance One Grand Final win over Milford Marlins could earn him a recall, but Josh Jones is ruled out due to concussion.

Warriors are second from bottom and will be relegated if they fail to win or if fourth-bottom West Bowling take a point from already-doomed Leigh East. East Leeds will boost their hopes of a play-off place if they win at home to Askam.

Division One leaders Thornhill Trojans will be promoted if they win at home to Lock Lane tomorrow. The game will be televised live on the Freesports channel and kicks-off at 1.05pm. Oulton Raiders are at home to Skirlaugh.

Premier Division leaders Hunslet Club Parkside have won all their 20 league games so far.

Captain Jamie Fields will return for tomorrow’s penultimate fixture at second-bottom Wigan St Patrick’s, but Dale Harris (knee) and Mikey Hayward (hernia) are ruled out.