St Helens coach Justin Holbrook’s expecting a big reactoin from Leeds Rhinos

ST HELENS boss Justin Holbrook reckons his team will bring the best out of Leeds Rhinos tomorrow.

Saints are six points clear at the top of Betfred Super League and on a seemingly unstoppable charge towards a second successive league leaders’ shield.

Rhinos, in contrast, are second from bottom and deep in relegation danger, but they won at Langtree Park last year, were pipped by a point in the 2018 home fixture and led by 12 points at half-time of their visit earlier this season before being beaten 27-22.

Holbrook warned: “They are a dangerous side, Leeds. Obviously they are not happy with where they are sat on the table, but they have got so many good players in their side and they always play well against us. We are well aware of that and we are expecting a tough game.”

Holbrook reckons Rhinos are beginning to get their act together under interim-coach Richard Agar.

“I think all round they are looking more dangerous,” he added.

“People will question them over the Magic Weekend when they just beat London, but we’ve all seen what London have done over the last few weeks.

“They just went down last week to Wigan so they are showing what they are capable of and they love playing against us.

“We have got to play well.”

Holbrook rested players when his side lost at London two weeks ago and for last Friday’s win over Huddersfield Giants, but won’t be taking any chances this evening.

He said: “It has been a good opportunity to freshen the boys up knowing we haven’t got that international round we had last year.

“Some of the boys played, but the rest of the squad got to have a break. This year there’s no luxury so it was important we did that.”