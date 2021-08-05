Rhinos today confirmed scholarship half-back Jack Sinfield has signed his first professional contract with Rhinos and will get the chance to train with the first team squad this season.

The 16-year-old is son of club legend Kevin Sinfield, who captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles and was director of rugby until last Sunday, when he joined the coaching staff at Leicester Tigers.

Jack has impressed in Rhinos’ under-16 and under-17 teams and described signing for the club as a “dream come true”.

Jack Sinfield with Rhinos coach Richard Agar. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “I can't really believe it to be honest, but I'm really happy and buzzing to have signed my first professional contract.

“It has been really exciting playing for the academy this season, especially being able to play at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

“I've enjoyed every minute of it. The last year has been tough on all the scholarship lads.

"We didn't have any games last year because of Covid, but this year we have beaten everyone we have played so we've done really well.”

Sinfield, who like his father is a goal kicker, is a product of the Saddleworth community club and trained with Rhinos’ first team earlier this year.

“I really enjoyed the session,” he recalled.

“I felt I learned a lot. It gave me an understanding of where I'm at in my game and where I can improve.

"I am looking forward to getting the opportunity to do it again soon.”

The teenager added: “I think mixing between stand-off and scrum-half has helped me this season because it's about getting used to different roles in the team, so I enjoyed both.

“I am so grateful to my family for all the support I have had.

"My mum and dad do everything for me and I can't thank them enough.

“I've been a Rhinos fan ever since I can remember.

"I was at Emerald Headingley on Sunday to watch the Warrington game and it is a real dream to think one day I could be playing in the first team in front of that crowd.”

Rhinos coach Richard Agar said: “I'm really pleased Jack has signed.

“Obviously because of his dad, there are going to be comparisons for Jack and he's probably going to face that for his whole career.

“As a young player coming through, he has been sought after by a number of rugby league and rugby union clubs, such is his skill set.

“He has a terrific temperament and absolutely loves the game.

“He's thoroughly professional and trains incredibly hard.

“From a playing point of view, he kicks the ball well, but he's an 'on-the-ball' number seven, which is different from when Kevin came through.

“I know he developed as a half-back later on and throughout his career he played there a lot, but Jack is definitely in the mould of a traditional number seven that likes the ball in his hands and plays on the ball.

“He has got an unbelievable kicking game for a young man, but he is also a big half-back and has grown so much over the last 12 months.

“He's going to be a strong size for a number seven.”

Agar added: “We're pleased to get his signature.

“It will come with some pressure with the name, but I think he's a kid that is not going to let that worry him one little bit.

“We've already seen that from working with him and our coaching team have done a terrific job with him coming through our scholarship, that he is very much his own man.”