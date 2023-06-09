Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Significant change to Leeds Rhinos squad for derby at Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has made just one change to his initial 21-man squad for Sunday’s game at Wakefield Trinity.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Prop Tom Holroyd, who was due to play against Castleford Tigers last week but was injured in the warm-up, drops out and is replaced by half-back Jack Sinfield.

Sinfield has not played since suffering concussion during the defeat by Salford Red Devils at Headingley on May 5.

Holroyd’s absence means Rhinos are without three first-choice props, but Sinfield gives Smith an extra option in the backs.

Jack Sinfield has been named in Rhinos' initial of squad after a four-week absence. Picture by Steve Riding.Jack Sinfield has been named in Rhinos' initial of squad after a four-week absence. Picture by Steve Riding.
Luke Hooley, Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell are also added to the 17 players on duty against Castleford.

Trinity are without head injury victims Josh Bowden and Jordan Crowther, plus Liam Hood (suspended), from the side beaten by Leigh Leopards last Sunday.

Tom Lineham also drops out, but ex-Rhinos captain Luke Gale is in contention for his debut, along with French trialists Romain Franco and Hugo Salabio.

Isaac Shaw could feature for the first time since returning to the club last month from a spell in France and Lee Kershaw, Morgan Smith, Sam Eseh and Oliver Pratt are vying for a call into the 17.

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd, pictured being helped off the field after taking a knock against St Helens two weeks ago, will miss a second successive game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Tom Holroyd, pictured being helped off the field after taking a knock against St Helens two weeks ago, will miss a second successive game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell.

Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Jorge Taufua, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Matty Ashurst, Jay Pitts, Liam Kay, Lee Kershaw, Kevin Proctor, Morgan Smith, Harry Bowes, Sam Eseh, Oliver Pratt, Sam Hewitt, Will Dagger, Luke Gale, Jack Croft, David Fifita, Romain Franco, Hugo Salabio, Isaac Shaw.

Trinity's Jordan Crowther is ruled out because of concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Trinity's Jordan Crowther is ruled out because of concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
