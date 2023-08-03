His move came too late for him to feature against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow and he is expected to make his debut in the relegatrion four-pointer at Wakefield Trinity two weeks later.

Austin joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 season and scored four tries and a drop goal in 41 games for the club.

The Australian-born former Great Britain tourist was Betfred Super League’s player of the month in June, after successive Sky TV man of the match awards in wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington.

He made no secret of the fact he was keen to remain at Leeds beyond this year and there had been discussions between his agent and the club, so today’s (Thursday’s) move came out of the blue.