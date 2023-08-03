Shock as Leeds Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin joins Castleford Tigers
His move came too late for him to feature against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow and he is expected to make his debut in the relegatrion four-pointer at Wakefield Trinity two weeks later.
Austin joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 season and scored four tries and a drop goal in 41 games for the club.
The Australian-born former Great Britain tourist was Betfred Super League’s player of the month in June, after successive Sky TV man of the match awards in wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington.
He made no secret of the fact he was keen to remain at Leeds beyond this year and there had been discussions between his agent and the club, so today’s (Thursday’s) move came out of the blue.
Tigers coach Andy Last said: “We are really pleased to get Blake in at this point in the season. He is someone with a massive amount of experience in the NRL and in Super League who has proven himself as one of the top players in his position. His knowledge of the game and rugby brain will be a big bonus for us as we aim to finish the season strongly.”