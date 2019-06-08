Sheffield Eagles v Featherstone Rovers: Weary Rovers will need to dig deep to clip the Eagles’ wings

Ryan Carr.
Ryan Carr.
0
Have your say

Featherstone Rovers might be the less weary of two tired sides when they visit Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Championship tomorrow (3pm).

Both teams are backing up from a midweek 1895 Cup fixture, Rovers having been pipped 22-16 at Widnes Vikings on Wednesday when Eagles crushed a virtual second-string Halifax 52-8.

Eagles had also played the previous Friday, losing 36-6 at Widnes in a rearranged Championship clash and Rovers coach Ryan Carr knows both teams will be digging deep, but he reckons Featherstone can go into it in confident mood.

“They had a good start and they are a good team,” he said of Widnes. “It’s a tough journey at any time, let alone on a Wednesday night after a full days’ work for most of the boys.

“Credit to the players, it could easily have spiraled out of control, but they fought their way back into it and made a good game of it.”

A recent good run has lifted Rovers to fourth in the table, but only points difference separates them from sixth-placed Sheffield.

Of tomorrow’s hosts, Carr noted: “They had a really good first half of the year and they are really hard to beat at home.

“We’ve got to make sure we follow up from Wednesday night.

“We took a lot out of that and we have got to win this one, that’s all we need this weekend.”