Sheffield Eagles v Dewsbury Rams: Right attitude leads to right results insists Rams boss Lee Greenwood

Performance first is the approach Dewsbury Rams are taking to Sheffield Eagles tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Rams are on the back of successive promising displays, in a narrow defeat at York City Knights and crucial home win over Barrow Raiders last time out.

They are third from bottom in the Betfred Championship and will climb two places if they win.

But coach Lee Greenwood warned: “We’ve done this a few times – strung one or two good performances together, followed by one, two or three not very good.

“We need to win some games to make sure we are safe.

“There’s no hiding away from that, but I want to see three good performances in a row.

“We’ve not had that all year and that’s the greatest challenge. Results will look after themselves, there’s no way if we turn up with the right attitude and play well we will lose every week.”

Greenwood added: “If we go to Sheffield and turn up like we did against York and just fall short, nobody will criticise us.

“We are the underdogs, they are looking to get into the play-offs and we are just trying to stay up.

“We know it’s a tough one; Sheffield need to win to get into the play-offs so there’s plenty to play for.

“But, if we turn up with the right attitude for the third week in a row, we will be starting to build something.”