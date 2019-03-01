Sheffield Eagles v Batley Bulldogs: Reputation counts for nothing as Diskin gets tough on selection

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Matt Diskin has pledged to pick on form rather than reputation.

Bulldogs travel to Sheffield Eagles tonight (7.45pm) on the back of their first win of the season, an 18-12 home success against Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship last week.

Danny Yates has caught Batley coach Matt Diskin's eye and could force a selection headache. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Lewis Galbraith came in for injured winger Jonny Campbell in that game and scored two tries.

Danny Yates, who has replaced Louis Jouffret at stand-off for the past two matches, also impressed and Diskin admitted that has given him some selection headaches.

“The nature of it is if someone’s in and they perform well you’ll have to sit and wait for your chance,” Diskin said. “Jouffret got suspended and when you jump out somebody else jumps in your place. I thought Danny Yates was very good so it creates a selection headache for me, which is good. Any player deserves that from any coach. If you come in and do your job, irrelevant of the person who’s been in previously, you keep it.”

Bulldogs will have their hands full this evening against opponents who have a 100 per cent record after three games and include a host of ex-Batley players.

“We know their flaws and the positives as well,” Diskin said. “They will feel like they’ve got a point to prove against the team and coach that let them go. It probably adds a bit more spice to it, but we are comfortable with that.”