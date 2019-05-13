Shaun Wane - I’d talk to Leeds Rhinos over coaching role

Former Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane has confirmed he would consider becoming Leeds Rhinos’ new head coach.

Wane left Wigan at the end of last season. after leading them to a Grand Final victory over Warrington Wolves and has been working with the Scottish Rugby Union on a part-time basis.

Leeds sacked Dave Furner last week after just 15 games in charge and Wigan are also without a permanent team boss for 2020 following Shaun Edwards’ decision not to take up the position.

Richard Agar is filling in as Rhinos’ interim-coach as they hunt for a long-term replacement, but does not want the role in the long-term.

Speaking to the BBC 5 Live Rugby League Podcast, Wane said: “Nobody has rung me or spoken to me.

“I’m enjoying life at the moment, I’ve got quite a bit going on and I’m very happy, but I would listen, whether it was Wigan or Leeds.

“I’d have a conversation. I’m very confident about what I can do for an organisation.

“I know I can change things and before I’ve finished I’m going to do something else, whether it’s in union or league.”

Wane, 54, reckons he could revive Rhinos’ fortunes.

They are third from bottom in Betfred Super League and were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Championship side Bradford Bulls last weekend.

“When I look at it now, and you look at the quality of players, there’s something not quite right [with Leeds],” Wane added.

“Whatever it is, you have to get a performance.

“At the moment, what the individuals are delivering at Leeds, they are far better players than what they’re showing.

“You just need to put it on the line and tell people straight what you expect, how you behave away from the club, in the club, turn up on time, rip into training.

“You decide a way of how you’re playing and that’s all I did at Wigan. It’s a very strict environment.”

Wane was criticised for Wigan’s style of play, but insisted: “People commented on us being very robotic, but the players knew what was expected.

“When it was time for leaving a player out, the player dropped themselves because they knew exactly what was needed.

“When I watch Leeds, I feel a sense of frustration because of the quality of players they’ve got there.”