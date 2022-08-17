Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newman suffered a hamstring injury in last Friday’s win at Hull KR and is not expected to play again this season.

The coach also revealed front-rower Tom Holroyd, who completed a 10-game ban last week, is set to undergo surgery on an elbow after being hurt in training.

And Smith says Rhinos have been unable to offer a new deal to forward Bodene Thompson, who will miss Friday’s home game against Warrington Wolves because of a damaged ribs.

Harry Newman. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Newman’s injury is different to the one which plagued him over the first half of this year.

Smith said: “He is undergoing some further assessment and treatment and at this stage it is going to be season-ending.

“The club has played without Harry a bunch this year and it will be about who is playing, not who isn’t, but on a personal level we are disappointed for him because he has worked really hard.

“He is disappointed, clearly, but he has got stuck into his rehab’ and treatment and wants to contribute to the environment going forward.”

Tom Holroyd is set to undergo surgery on an elbow injury. Picture by Steve Riding.

Holroyd picked up a long ban after being sent-off playing on loan for Bradford Bulls in May, just two games into his comeback from a pre-season foot injury.

He has not played for Rhinos this year and Smith said: “Tom has torn a ligament in his elbow, the week before he was ready to return.

“He is going to be having surgery on that in a week or two’s time.”

New Zealander Thompson, who is out of contract at the end of this season, needed hospital treatment straight after last week’s game.

Rhinos haven't been able to offer a new deal to Kiwi Bodene Thompson, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

“He is having pain while breathing at the moment, so he’ll be at least a few weeks away,” Smith said

“We’ve had several conversations about the future and I haven’t been in a position where we could offer him something.

“I really like Bodene, I think he has a lot to offer on and off the field.

“We get on well and he is one of the most respected teammates, but at this stage we’re not in a position to do anything there.”