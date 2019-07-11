Schools RL: Buoyed up Corpus Christi girls eye Champion treble

Corpus Christi Catholic College’s year eight girls rugby league team made history when they retained their title in the Warner Champion Schools competition by defeating Sirius Academy West 34-4 in the final.

Corpus Christi came flying out of the blocks at Warrington’s Victoria Park and soon found themselves with a 10-0 lead thanks to tries from Demi-Leigh Abbott and Blessing Dundo.

Action from Corpus Christi v Sirius Academy.

Sirius managed to get themselves back into the game with a try from their skipper Jasmine Fielding but this was to be their only highlight of the day as Abbott scored her second try to give Corpus Christi a 14-4 lead at half-time.

In the second half, it was all one-way traffic as tries from Frankie Blakey, a second for Dundo and another from Chevelle Clarke gave Corpus Christi a commanding 28-4 lead over their opponents from Hull.

As the game drew to a close, there was enough time for Millie Kemp to add her name to the scoresheet as her try completed the rout with the game finishing 34-4, giving Corpus Christi their second national title in two years.

Corpus Christi head coach and Leeds Rhinos player Lois Forsell was delighted with her team’s efforts. She said: “It was a really good game, we [Corpus Christi] had some really powerful runners that Sirius struggled to cope with.

Action from Corpus Christi v Sirius Academy. Pictures: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

“Sirius looked threatening close to our tryline but we dominated the ball so they couldn’t get the opportunity to hurt us. The girls have worked really hard this year so it was a good way to reward them for their effort.”

This was not the first time that the two sides have met this season with both meeting in the Yorkshire Cup final with Halton Moor-based Corpus Christi once again defeating Sirius.

A number of the Corpus Christi girls also play their rugby at East Leeds Under-14s and are coached by Joe Wainhouse. He said: “They’re a credit to rugby league, they’re a credit to coach and to East Leeds Rugby Club.”

James Endersby, former PE teacher at Corpus Christi who organised the fixtures for the girls, was overjoyed with their truimph. He said: “This team are the most succesful team we have ever had based on what they achieved. Now their ambition has to be to win it every year they can.

“It was my final game with the girls, so it was nice for them to make history. Hopefully they can continue the legacy.”

The aim for Corpus next year will be to win the competition again as they look to make it three in a row and become the first side in history to do so.