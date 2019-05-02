Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

Have your say

COACH DAVE Furner will have to change a winning side when Leeds Rhinos visit Salford Red Devils tomorrow.

Rhinos are aiming to complete back-to-back victories in Betfred Super League for the first time since beating Salford and then Wakefield Trinity 13 months ago. They will, however, be without full-back Jack Walker who suffered a hamstring injury during his man-of-the-match performance in last Sunday’s 28-24 success against Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Dave Furner.

In-form hooker Brad Dwyer (shoulder) was hurt in the same game and also drops out of the equation.

Captain Kallum Watkins picked up a knee injury, but has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad.

Fellow centre, Konrad Hurrell, is included following two games out with a hamstring problem and Wellington Albert (concussion) and Nathaniel Peteru (suspension) are back in contention after missing the game last Sunday.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 18th man last week, could also return.

Ava Seumanufagai.

Callum McLelland was included in last weekend’s pre-match 19, but damaged a hamstring playing for the under-19s in their win over Wigan Warriors.

Players remaining on the casualty list are Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Brett Ferres, Dom Crosby, Luke Briscoe and Thomas Holroyd.

Recruit, Ava Seumanufagai, arrived in England yesterday.

He has not been included in the 19, but could be added if one of the players named is ruled out through injury.

Salford’s squad includes the 17 players who won 30-10 at London Broncos last Saturday, plus Adam Walker and Gil Dudson.

Salford Red Devils: from Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Murray, Olpherts, Inu, Hastings.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, L Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

Kick-off: Today, 7.45pm.