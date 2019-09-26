Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers: Oliver Holmes wants a new name on the Super League trophy

FORWARD OLIVER Holmes reckons a Castleford Tigers victory at Old Trafford this year would be “good for the game”.

Since Super League began in 1996, only four clubs – St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos – have won the title, though Hull, Warrington Wolves and Castleford have also featured in a Grand Final.

Castleford's Nathan Massey.

Holmes believes a new name on the silverware would prove the competition is getting stronger.

Going into the second round of play-offs, four teams remain in contention and two of them, Tigers and Salford Red Devils, meet in an elimination tie tonight.

The winners will go on to face the losers of tomorrow’s clash between St Helens and Wigan in a semi-final next week.

Holmes was part of the Tigers side beaten by Leeds in the 2017 Grand Final and insisted a Castleford success would be “massive for the game in general, not just for the club”.

Greg Eden.

Holmes said: “There are only four teams on the trophy so it would be nice to scratch another name on the bottom end of it.”

The pain of defeat two years ago is extra motivation for Tigers.

“It would be unbelievable,” Holmes said of the prospect of going one better next month.

“We got there in 2017 and there is a little bit of a bitter taste still there from that loss to Leeds.

“There is a lot of people still here from that team and we are looking to get back there and put things right.

“It would mean everything to the club, the fans and myself.

“It would be massive.”

Castleford have already won at Warrington and face another away tough away fixture this evening.

“They have been the form team for the last 10 weeks,” Holmes said of Salford, who finished third in the table, two places above Castleford.

“They had a tough loss to Wigan, but we know we are in for tough game – we are prepared and ready.

“We had a really good week leading up to the Warrington game.

“It felt different.

“The coaches threw a couple of new bits at us just to get a big game feel to the week.

“It really rubbed off on the boys and we went over to Warrington really confident we could get the job done.”

Nathan Massey and Greg Eden are back in contention for Tigers following injury and Will Maher also features in the initial 19-man squad, with Calum Turner dropping out from last week’s team.

Salford coach Ian Watson will select from the 17 beaten at Wigan six days ago, plus Josh Wood and Greg Burke.

Salford Red Devils: from Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.

Castleford Tigers: from Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O’Neill, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Today, 7.45pm.