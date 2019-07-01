Salford Red Devils’ pack star George Griffin aims to win silverware with Castleford Tigers next season - and beyond

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have continued their recruitment for next season by signing forward George Griffin from Salford Red Devils on a two-year deal.

The contract begins in 2020 and includes an option for a third season at Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Griffin can play in either the front- or back-row and is expected to bring steel and experience to Tigers’ pack.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

The 27-year-old has chalked up more than 150 appearances at Hull KR, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Canberra Raiders’ feeder club Queanbeyan Kangaroos, averaging a try roughly every five games. He is Castleford’s second confirmed signing for 2020 following Toulouse Olympique forward Tyla Hepi.

Griffin, who is currently on Salford’s injury list, said: “I had some interest from other clubs, but I thought this was the one for me.

“It’s closer to my family, which is what I wanted, but also because of the way Cas as a club is going for the future. It has come on leaps and bounds over the last 10 years and I reckon it’s only going to get better.”

He added: “I know a few of the lads there who speak very highly of the place so I’m really looking forward to it.

“You can see from the outside there’s a real tight knit unit there. There’s some superstars at the club, but everybody just grafts hard and that’s what I want really. I want to come in, work hard and do my best for the team.”

Griffin stressed: “One of my goals is to win some silverware in my career and Cas are on the up. They’ve struggled a bit at times this season with injuries in key positions and it’s really tight in the middle of the table, but I’m sure they can be right in the mix come the end of the year.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell enthused: “I have been an admirer of George’s game for a few years now and I am delighted he has agreed to sign for the Tigers from next season.

“He is a tough, hard-working player who will add to an already very strong pack and help to improve certain areas of our team.

“His work rate and attitude are also first class which are qualities you look for first in any player you recruit.”