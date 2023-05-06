Rowley’s comments came despite a 10-3 penalty count in his side’s favour, with all six awards after the break going their way.

Salford scored two tries during a 10-minute spell when Leeds were down to 12 men with stand-off Blake Austin in the sin-bin, which Rhinos coach Rohan Smith felt was the correct decision.

Smith said afterwards Rhinos forward James Bentley felt he got the ball down for what would have been an important try in the first half, when Leeds trailed 12-0, but Rowley reckoned it was the hosts who got the rub of the green.

Salford coach Paul Rowley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rowley described it as an “excellent victory” for his side and said: “It is always a pleasure to come to Leeds - obviously it’s a wonderful stadium, great fans, big club, so it is always a challenge.

“I thought in the first half we were very, very disciplined with the ball and our defensive appetite was fantastic.

“I thought we got some real tough calls and you start to wonder sometimes when you’re at bigger clubs with a lot of crowd noise, is it going to influence proceedings - and I thought it did.

Salford's Oliver Partington celebrates after Leeds' James Bentley fumbles the ball. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“With that in mind I thought our team needed discipline, resilience, fortitude and a real spirit about them that never gave itn and I thought they thoroughly deserved their win.”

Rowley added: “It’s great to come here in this environment, at such a great and prestigious club.