Salford Red Devils 28 Leeds Rhinos 16: How the players rated

Leeds Rhinos slipped to their 10th defeat of the season on Friday night when they went down 28-16 at Salford Red Devils.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:
Leeds Rhinos
6 Tui Lolohea 7/10
2 Tom Briscoe 6/10
29 Harry Newman 6/10
3 Kallum Watkins 7/10
5 Ash Handley 8/10
15 Liam Sutcliffe 6/10
7 Richie Myler 5/10
10 Brad Singleton 6/10
9 Matt Parcell 6/10
18 Nathaniel Peteru 6/10
20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6/10
22 Cameron Smith 6/10
11 Trent Merrin 6/10
Substitutes
14 Brad Dwyer 7/10
8 Adam Cuthbertson 7/10
38 Ava Seumanufagai 7/10
19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7/10
Salford Red Devils
1 Niall Evalds 7/10
5 Jake Bibby 7/10
26 Krisnan Inu 7/10
3 Kris Welham 7/10
22 Darrell Olpherts 7/10
6 Robert Lui 9/10
31 Jackson Hastings 8/10
8 Lee Mossop 8/10
14 Joey Lussick 8/10
10 Gil Dudson 7/10
11 Josh Jones 7/10
12 George Griffin 7/10
16 Greg Burke 7/10
15 Adam Walker 8/10
20 Daniel Murray 7/10
18 Ben Nakubuwai 6/10
17 Tyrone McCarthy 7/10
Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh) 7/10
Attendance: 3,368.