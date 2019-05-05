Salford Red Devils 28 Leeds Rhinos 16: How the players rated

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos slipped to their 10th defeat of the season on Friday night when they went down 28-16 at Salford Red Devils.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:

Leeds Rhinos

6 Tui Lolohea 7/10

2 Tom Briscoe 6/10

29 Harry Newman 6/10

3 Kallum Watkins 7/10

5 Ash Handley 8/10

15 Liam Sutcliffe 6/10

7 Richie Myler 5/10

10 Brad Singleton 6/10

9 Matt Parcell 6/10

18 Nathaniel Peteru 6/10

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 6/10

22 Cameron Smith 6/10

11 Trent Merrin 6/10

Substitutes

14 Brad Dwyer 7/10

8 Adam Cuthbertson 7/10

38 Ava Seumanufagai 7/10

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 7/10

Salford Red Devils

1 Niall Evalds 7/10

5 Jake Bibby 7/10

26 Krisnan Inu 7/10

3 Kris Welham 7/10

22 Darrell Olpherts 7/10

6 Robert Lui 9/10

31 Jackson Hastings 8/10

8 Lee Mossop 8/10

14 Joey Lussick 8/10

10 Gil Dudson 7/10

11 Josh Jones 7/10

12 George Griffin 7/10

16 Greg Burke 7/10

15 Adam Walker 8/10

20 Daniel Murray 7/10

18 Ben Nakubuwai 6/10

17 Tyrone McCarthy 7/10

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh) 7/10

Attendance: 3,368.