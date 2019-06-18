Ryan Carr refusing to get carried away with lofty position

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Ryan Carr has paid tribute to his side’s character, but insists they have to keep their feet on the ground.

Rovers remain third in the Betfred Championship following a 22-4 thrashing of Widnes Vikings two days ago.

They are now only two points behind second-placed Toulouse Olympique - who visit leaders Toronto Wolfpack this weekend - and have a better for and against.

Carr described Sunday’s home success as a “huge character win”.

He said: “It was very different to our last month, with how we have won. They all come in different ways, but the defensive attitude the boys showed was enormous.

“Widnes are a great team and they have scored a lot of points. To keep them to four, when we were defending on our tryline for large periods, is full credit to the playing group.

“There is a lot of character and a lot of belief and they are working hard for each other.”

Rovers play host to Barrow Raiders on Sunday and if Toulouse lose in Canada the previous day a win would lift them to second. But Carr insisted he is not looking beyond this weekend’s game.

“I have got both eyes on Barrow,” he insisted.

“That is the way it is going to stay for us, it is what has been working for us.

“The big strength of the playing group is that they narrow their focus on the next opponent and for us that is Barrow.

“They had a really good win against Halifax so we know they will be coming ready to play.

“We can’t control other performances, we can’t control other games.”

Carr added: “We have got some improvement in us. We need to be better with our completion rate, but I thought overall our defensive effort was enormous.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys.”