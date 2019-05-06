Ryan Carr hails new half-back partnership at Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE Rovers boss Ryan Carr has hailed the quality of the evolving partnership between Tom Holmes and Dane Chisholm.

The half-back duo linked for the second week running at Rochdale Hornets yesterday and dovetailed brilliantly to help set up a 56-10 Championship victory.

Tom Holmes.

Holmes is on loan from Huddersfield Giants as he starts his comeback from a serious knee injury and Kiwi Chisholm was signed on loan from Bradford Bulls last month until the end of the season.

Carr said: “Like any spine, I’d love to have had a whole pre-season with them. If we could have had that I think we’d have been at a different level again with them.

“But to see them working together – not pulling against each other – is great and you can see they enjoy playing with each other which is important.

“They’re sharing the ball around and getting the balance right. We probably haven’t clicked away from home yet in terms of putting in a really good performance and I thought today [Sunday] we were really good in a lot of areas.”

Ryan Carr.

Featherstone sit seventh in the Championship table but just two points behind third-placed Sheffield Eagles.

They now have a week off before playing fifth-placed York City Knights at Summer Bash.

And Carr admitted: “For us, having played 18 games straight from our first pre-season game with no weekend off, the boys need that break and a physical and mental freshen up.

“But there’s no right or wrong answer as to whether it’s a good or bad thing.”