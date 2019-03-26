Ryan Carr calls on Featherstone Rovers to be more clinical

THE SIMPLE things let Featherstone Rovers down in their shock 32-22 home loss to Dewsbury Rams, according to coach Ryan Carr.

Rovers went into the game unbeaten at home and aiming for a third successive win in the Betfred Championship, but Carr admitted they were second-best.

“It is a simple game rugby league - play field position and hold on to the ball,” he pointed out.

“We did neither and that is why we lost the game.”

The Rovers boss had no complaints about the result, adding: “Credit to Dewsbury, they completed their sets and they didn’t give away the penalties we did.

“It just wasn’t good enough from us. To play like that in front of our own fans is disappointing, we weren’t good enough, it wasn’t up to our standards.

“We made way too many errors and gave away way too many penalties to even give ourselves a chance.

“You are not going to win the game if you give away late-tackle penalties and drop as much ball as we did early in the count.

“That is an individual thing, that isn’t a team thing.

“Individually we need to look hard at ourselves this week because it is not good enough.

“If we do that to any opposition we are going to end up in a fight for the win at the back end of the game. We have got to be more clinical and that is not our standards and that is not what we are about.”

Rovers have a lengthy injury list, but Carr refused to use that as an excuse.

He said: “There are a few who will probably be coming back over the next few weeks.

“But I have got full confidence in the team that took to the park.

“We have won a handful of games already with that team so I don’t think it is about the personnel.

“It is about accountability and people doing their job when it really matters.”